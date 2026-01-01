Menu
Maksim Pezhemsky
Maksim Pezhemsky
Maksim Pezhemsky
Date of Birth
30 March 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Popular Films
7.5
Interny
(2010)
6.9
Mama Don't Cry
(1997)
6.3
Okayannye dni
(2020)
Filmography
5.2
Papa Mia
Comedy
2025, Russia
5.6
Zakryt geshtalt
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2022, Russia
Zhenskoe delo
Crime, Detective
2022, Russia
6.3
Okayannye dni
Comedy
2020, Russia
6.2
Proekt «Anna Nikolaevna»
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2020, Russia
5.7
Sveta s togo sveta
Comedy
2018, Russia
4.1
Zaytsev+1
Comedy
2011, Russia
7.5
Interny
Comedy
2010, Russia
5.4
Nasha Russia. Yaytsa sudby
Nasha Russia. Yaytsa sudby
Comedy
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
5.3
Univer
Comedy
2008, Russia
6
Lyubov 2 Morkov
Lyubov 2 Morkov
Romantic, Comedy
2008, Russia
Watch trailer
5.9
Mama ne goryuy 2
Mama ne goryuy 2
Comedy
2005, Russia
5.8
Chyornaya komnata
Thriller
2000, Russia
6.9
Mama Don't Cry
Mama ne goryuy
Comedy, Crime
1997, Russia
4.1
Plenniki udachi
Plenniki udachi
Comedy
1993, Russia / France
