Maksim Pezhemsky

Date of Birth
30 March 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor

Popular Films

Interny 7.5
Interny (2010)
Mama Don't Cry 6.9
Mama Don't Cry (1997)
Okayannye dni 6.3
Okayannye dni (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Papa Mia 5.2
Papa Mia
Comedy 2025, Russia
Zakryt geshtalt 5.6
Zakryt geshtalt
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2022, Russia
Zhenskoe delo
Zhenskoe delo
Crime, Detective 2022, Russia
Okayannye dni 6.3
Okayannye dni
Comedy 2020, Russia
Proekt «Anna Nikolaevna» 6.2
Proekt «Anna Nikolaevna»
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2020, Russia
Sveta s togo sveta 5.7
Sveta s togo sveta
Comedy 2018, Russia
Zaytsev+1 4.1
Zaytsev+1
Comedy 2011, Russia
Interny 7.5
Interny
Comedy 2010, Russia
Nasha Russia. Yaytsa sudby 5.4
Nasha Russia. Yaytsa sudby Nasha Russia. Yaytsa sudby
Comedy 2009, Russia
Univer 5.3
Univer
Comedy 2008, Russia
Lyubov 2 Morkov 6
Lyubov 2 Morkov Lyubov 2 Morkov
Romantic, Comedy 2008, Russia
Mama ne goryuy 2 5.9
Mama ne goryuy 2 Mama ne goryuy 2
Comedy 2005, Russia
Chyornaya komnata 5.8
Chyornaya komnata
Thriller 2000, Russia
Mama Don't Cry 6.9
Mama Don't Cry Mama ne goryuy
Comedy, Crime 1997, Russia
4.1
Plenniki udachi Plenniki udachi
Comedy 1993, Russia / France
