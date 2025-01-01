Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Gloria Stuart Awards

Gloria Stuart
Academy Awards, USA 1998 Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Ralph Morgan Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
