Gloria Stuart
Gloria Stuart
Awards and nominations of Gloria Stuart
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Ralph Morgan Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
