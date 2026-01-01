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Charles Nemes Charles Nemes
Kinoafisha Persons Charles Nemes

Charles Nemes

Charles Nemes

Date of Birth
5 August 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

Carton, Le 5.8
Carton, Le (2004)
Hôtel Normandy 4.9
Hôtel Normandy (2013)

Filmography

Hôtel Normandy 4.9
Hôtel Normandy Hotel Normandy
Comedy 2013, France
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Carton, Le 5.8
Carton, Le Carton, Le
Comedy 2004, France
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