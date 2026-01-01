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About
Charles Nemes
Charles Nemes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Charles Nemes
Charles Nemes
Charles Nemes
Date of Birth
5 August 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
5.8
Carton, Le
(2004)
4.9
Hôtel Normandy
(2013)
Filmography
4.9
Hôtel Normandy
Hotel Normandy
Comedy
2013, France
Watch trailer
5.8
Carton, Le
Carton, Le
Comedy
2004, France
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