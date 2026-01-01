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Filmography
Lily Knight
Lily Knight
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lily Knight
Lily Knight
Lily Knight
Date of Birth
30 November 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.7
The Assassination of Richard Nixon
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2004
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.7
The Assassination of Richard Nixon
The Assassination of Richard Nixon
Drama
2004, Mexico / USA
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