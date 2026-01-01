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Filmography
Michael Schenk
Michael Schenk
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Schenk
Michael Schenk
Michael Schenk
Date of Birth
21 December 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.1
The People vs. Fritz Bauer
(2015)
6.9
Schuld
(2015)
6.8
Before the Fall
(2004)
Filmography
6.9
Schuld
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2015, Germany
7.1
The People vs. Fritz Bauer
Der Staat gegen Fritz Bauer
Drama, Thriller, Biography
2015, Germany
6.8
Before the Fall
Napola
Drama, War
2004, Germany
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