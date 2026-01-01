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Michael Schenk Michael Schenk
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Schenk

Michael Schenk

Michael Schenk

Date of Birth
21 December 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The People vs. Fritz Bauer 7.1
The People vs. Fritz Bauer (2015)
Schuld 6.9
Schuld (2015)
Before the Fall 6.8
Before the Fall (2004)

Filmography

Schuld 6.9
Schuld
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2015, Germany
The People vs. Fritz Bauer 7.1
The People vs. Fritz Bauer Der Staat gegen Fritz Bauer
Drama, Thriller, Biography 2015, Germany
Before the Fall 6.8
Before the Fall Napola
Drama, War 2004, Germany
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