Devid Uinters
Awards
Awards and nominations of Devid Uinters
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Devid Uinters
Primetime Emmy Awards 1970
Outstanding Achievement in Choreography
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Special Classification of Individual Achievements
Nominee
