Devid Uinters Awards

Awards and nominations of Devid Uinters

Primetime Emmy Awards 1970 Primetime Emmy Awards 1970
Outstanding Achievement in Choreography
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968 Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Special Classification of Individual Achievements
Nominee
