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Linda Lovelace Linda Lovelace
Kinoafisha Persons Linda Lovelace

Linda Lovelace

Linda Lovelace

Date of Birth
10 January 1949
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
22 April 2002
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
brown

Popular Films

Inside Deep Throat 6.3
Inside Deep Throat (2005)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Inside Deep Throat 6.3
Inside Deep Throat Inside Deep Throat
Documentary 2005, USA
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