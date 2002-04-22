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Filmography
Linda Lovelace
Linda Lovelace
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linda Lovelace
Linda Lovelace
Linda Lovelace
Date of Birth
10 January 1949
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
22 April 2002
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
brown
Popular Films
6.3
Inside Deep Throat
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Year
All
2005
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.3
Inside Deep Throat
Inside Deep Throat
Documentary
2005, USA
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