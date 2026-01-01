Menu
Marthe Villalonga

Date of Birth
20 March 1932
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

An Elephant Can Be Extremely Deceptive 7.0
An Elephant Can Be Extremely Deceptive (1976)
My Favorite Season 6.9
My Favorite Season (1993)
Three Men and a Cradle 6.6
Three Men and a Cradle (1985)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Maison De Retraite 2 5.3
Maison De Retraite 2 Maison de retraite 2
Comedy 2023, France
Brillantissime 4.8
Brillantissime Brillantissime
Comedy, Romantic 2018, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
Nous York 4.6
Nous York Nous York
Comedy 2014, France
Watch trailer
Supercondriaque 6.5
Supercondriaque Supercondriaque
Comedy 2014, France
Watch trailer
The Waves 6.1
The Waves Las olas
Drama 2011, Spain
Hey Good Looking! 5.3
Hey Good Looking! Comme t'y es belle!
Comedy, Romantic 2006, Luxembourg / France / Belgium
Les Dalton 4.7
Les Dalton Dalton, Les
Western, Comedy 2004, France / Germany / Spain
My Favorite Season 6.9
My Favorite Season Ma saison préférée
Drama 1993, France
Three Men and a Cradle 6.6
Three Men and a Cradle 3 hommes et un couffin
Comedy 1985, France
An Elephant Can Be Extremely Deceptive 7
An Elephant Can Be Extremely Deceptive Un éléphant ça trompe énormément
Comedy 1976, France
