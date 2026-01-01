Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marthe Villalonga
Marthe Villalonga
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marthe Villalonga
Marthe Villalonga
Marthe Villalonga
Date of Birth
20 March 1932
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.0
An Elephant Can Be Extremely Deceptive
(1976)
6.9
My Favorite Season
(1993)
6.6
Three Men and a Cradle
(1985)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Western
Year
All
2023
2018
2014
2011
2006
2004
1993
1985
1976
All
10
Films
10
Actress
10
5.3
Maison De Retraite 2
Maison de retraite 2
Comedy
2023, France
4.8
Brillantissime
Brillantissime
Comedy, Romantic
2018, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
4.6
Nous York
Nous York
Comedy
2014, France
Watch trailer
6.5
Supercondriaque
Supercondriaque
Comedy
2014, France
Watch trailer
6.1
The Waves
Las olas
Drama
2011, Spain
5.3
Hey Good Looking!
Comme t'y es belle!
Comedy, Romantic
2006, Luxembourg / France / Belgium
4.7
Les Dalton
Dalton, Les
Western, Comedy
2004, France / Germany / Spain
6.9
My Favorite Season
Ma saison préférée
Drama
1993, France
6.6
Three Men and a Cradle
3 hommes et un couffin
Comedy
1985, France
7
An Elephant Can Be Extremely Deceptive
Un éléphant ça trompe énormément
Comedy
1976, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree