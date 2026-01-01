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Alex O'Loughlin Alex O'Loughlin
Kinoafisha Persons Alex O'Loughlin

Alex O'Loughlin

Alex O'Loughlin

Date of Birth
24 August 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Hawaii Five-0 7.4
Hawaii Five-0 (2010)
The Back-up Plan 6.3
The Back-up Plan (2010)
The Invisible 6.2
The Invisible (2007)

Filmography

Hawaii Five-0 7.4
Hawaii Five-0
Drama, Action, Crime 2010, USA
The Back-up Plan 6.3
The Back-up Plan The Back-Up Plan
Comedy, Romantic 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Whiteout 6.1
Whiteout Whiteout
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2009, USA / Canada / France / Turkey
Watch trailer
The Invisible 6.2
The Invisible The Invisible
Thriller, Drama 2007, USA
Man-Thing 4.6
Man-Thing Man-Thing
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2005, USA
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