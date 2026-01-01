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Filmography
Alex O'Loughlin
Alex O'Loughlin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alex O'Loughlin
Alex O'Loughlin
Alex O'Loughlin
Date of Birth
24 August 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
Hawaii Five-0
(2010)
6.3
The Back-up Plan
(2010)
6.2
The Invisible
(2007)
Filmography
7.4
Hawaii Five-0
Drama, Action, Crime
2010, USA
6.3
The Back-up Plan
The Back-Up Plan
Comedy, Romantic
2010, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Whiteout
Whiteout
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime
2009, USA / Canada / France / Turkey
Watch trailer
6.2
The Invisible
The Invisible
Thriller, Drama
2007, USA
4.6
Man-Thing
Man-Thing
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2005, USA
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