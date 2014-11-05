Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksey Devotchenko
Aleksey Devotchenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksey Devotchenko
Aleksey Devotchenko
Aleksey Devotchenko
Date of Birth
14 October 1965
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
5 November 2014
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
Banditskiy Peterburg 2: Advokat
(2000)
7.2
Banditskiy Peterburg. Baron
(2000)
7.1
Stolypin… Nevyuchennye uroki
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
History
Romantic
Year
All
2013
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2000
1999
All
14
Films
10
TV Shows
4
Actor
14
6.4
Vagonchik moy dalniy
Vagonchik moy dalniy
Romantic
2013, Russia
5.5
South Calendar
South Calendar
Drama
2010, Russia
6.9
Don't Think About White Monkeys
Ne dumay pro belykh obezyan
Comedy, Drama
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
6.7
Room and a Half
Poltory komnaty ili Sentimentalnoe puteshestvie na Rodinu
Drama
2009, Russia
Trudno byt macho
Romantic, Crime
2008, Russia
4.8
Agitbrigada «Bey vraga!»
Agitbrigada «Bey vraga!»
Comedy, Drama
2007, Russia
7.1
Stolypin… Nevyuchennye uroki
Drama, History, Biography
2006, Russia
4.6
Zolotoy telenok
Comedy
2005, Russia
5.8
Krasnoe nebo. Chyornyy sneg
Krasnoe nebo. Chyornyy sneg
Drama
2004, Russia
6.6
The Last Train
Posledniy poezd
Drama
2003, Russia
Sibirochka
Sibirochka
Family, Fairy Tale
2003, Russia
7.2
Banditskiy Peterburg. Baron
Crime, Drama
2000, Russia
7.8
Banditskiy Peterburg 2: Advokat
Crime, Drama
2000, Russia
6.3
The Barracks
Barak
Drama, Romantic
1999, Russia / Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree