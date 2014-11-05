Menu
Aleksey Devotchenko

Aleksey Devotchenko

Date of Birth
14 October 1965
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
5 November 2014
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Banditskiy Peterburg 2: Advokat 7.8
Banditskiy Peterburg 2: Advokat (2000)
Banditskiy Peterburg. Baron 7.2
Banditskiy Peterburg. Baron (2000)
Stolypin… Nevyuchennye uroki 7.1
Stolypin… Nevyuchennye uroki (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6.4
Vagonchik moy dalniy Vagonchik moy dalniy
Romantic 2013, Russia
South Calendar 5.5
South Calendar South Calendar
Drama 2010, Russia
Don't Think About White Monkeys 6.9
Don't Think About White Monkeys Ne dumay pro belykh obezyan
Comedy, Drama 2009, Russia
Room and a Half 6.7
Room and a Half Poltory komnaty ili Sentimentalnoe puteshestvie na Rodinu
Drama 2009, Russia
Trudno byt macho
Trudno byt macho
Romantic, Crime 2008, Russia
Agitbrigada «Bey vraga!» 4.8
Agitbrigada «Bey vraga!» Agitbrigada «Bey vraga!»
Comedy, Drama 2007, Russia
Stolypin… Nevyuchennye uroki 7.1
Stolypin… Nevyuchennye uroki
Drama, History, Biography 2006, Russia
Zolotoy telenok 4.6
Zolotoy telenok
Comedy 2005, Russia
Krasnoe nebo. Chyornyy sneg 5.8
Krasnoe nebo. Chyornyy sneg Krasnoe nebo. Chyornyy sneg
Drama 2004, Russia
6.6
The Last Train Posledniy poezd
Drama 2003, Russia
Sibirochka Sibirochka
Family, Fairy Tale 2003, Russia
Banditskiy Peterburg. Baron 7.2
Banditskiy Peterburg. Baron
Crime, Drama 2000, Russia
Banditskiy Peterburg 2: Advokat 7.8
Banditskiy Peterburg 2: Advokat
Crime, Drama 2000, Russia
The Barracks 6.3
The Barracks Barak
Drama, Romantic 1999, Russia / Germany
