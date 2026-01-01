Margi Clarke

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

I Hired a Contract Killer 6.6
I Hired a Contract Killer (1990)

Filmography

Genre
Year
I Hired a Contract Killer 6.6
I Hired a Contract Killer
Drama, Comedy 1990, Finland / Great Britain / Germany / Sweden / France
