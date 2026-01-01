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Anne Bancroft
Awards
Awards and nominations of Anne Bancroft
Anne Bancroft
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Anne Bancroft
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1978
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1968
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1964
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1965
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1970
Outstanding Variety or Musical Program - Variety and Popular Music
Winner
Outstanding Variety or Musical Program - Variety and Popular Music
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1988
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1965
Best Foreign Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1963
Best Foreign Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1979
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1976
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1973
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1969
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1990
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
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