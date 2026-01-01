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Nigel Cole Nigel Cole
Kinoafisha Persons Nigel Cole

Nigel Cole

Nigel Cole

Date of Birth
1 January 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Actor

Popular Films

Doc Martin 8.3
Doc Martin (2004)
Last Tango in Halifax 8.2
Last Tango in Halifax (2012)
Saving Grace 7.1
Saving Grace (2000)

Filmography

Last Tango in Halifax 8.2
Last Tango in Halifax
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2012, Great Britain
Made in Dagenham 7.1
Made in Dagenham Made in Dagenham
Drama 2010, Great Britain
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A Lot Like Love 7
A Lot Like Love Lot Like Love, A
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2005, USA
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Doc Martin 8.3
Doc Martin
Drama, Comedy 2004, Great Britain
Calendar Girls 6.9
Calendar Girls Calendar Girls
Comedy, Drama 2003, USA / Great Britain
Saving Grace 7.1
Saving Grace Saving grace
Crime, Comedy 2000, Great Britain
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