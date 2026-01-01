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Nigel Cole
Nigel Cole
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nigel Cole
Nigel Cole
Nigel Cole
Date of Birth
1 January 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Actor
Popular Films
8.3
Doc Martin
(2004)
8.2
Last Tango in Halifax
(2012)
7.1
Saving Grace
(2000)
Filmography
8.2
Last Tango in Halifax
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2012, Great Britain
7.1
Made in Dagenham
Made in Dagenham
Drama
2010, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7
A Lot Like Love
Lot Like Love, A
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2005, USA
Watch trailer
8.3
Doc Martin
Drama, Comedy
2004, Great Britain
6.9
Calendar Girls
Calendar Girls
Comedy, Drama
2003, USA / Great Britain
7.1
Saving Grace
Saving grace
Crime, Comedy
2000, Great Britain
Show more
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