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Lynne Deragon Lynne Deragon
Kinoafisha Persons Lynne Deragon

Lynne Deragon

Lynne Deragon

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Interpreter 6.6
The Interpreter (2005)
Rabid 6.3
Rabid (1977)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Interpreter 6.6
The Interpreter The Interpreter
Action, Thriller, Drama 2005, Great Britain / USA / France
Rabid 6.3
Rabid Rabid
Horror, Thriller 1977, Canada
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