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About
Filmography
Lynne Deragon
Lynne Deragon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lynne Deragon
Lynne Deragon
Lynne Deragon
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
The Interpreter
(2005)
6.3
Rabid
(1977)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2005
1977
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.6
The Interpreter
The Interpreter
Action, Thriller, Drama
2005, Great Britain / USA / France
6.3
Rabid
Rabid
Horror, Thriller
1977, Canada
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