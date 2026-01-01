Mark Acheson

Menu
Date of Birth
19 September 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Silent Night, Deadly Night 6.6
Silent Night, Deadly Night Silent Night, Deadly Night
Horror 2025, USA / Canada
Brand New Cherry Flavor 6.9
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery 2021, USA
The Master Cleanse 5.2
The Master Cleanse The Master Cleanse
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 2016, Canada / USA
Barbie and the Diamond Castle 6.4
Barbie and the Diamond Castle Barbie and the Diamond Castle
Animation, Family, Musical 2008, USA / Canada
Hot Rod 7.2
Hot Rod Hot Rod
Comedy, Action 2007, USA
Alone in the Dark 3.6
Alone in the Dark Alone in the Dark
Horror, Action, Thriller 2005, Canada / Germany / USA
Reindeer Games 6.3
Reindeer Games Reindeer Games
Thriller, Crime, Action, Drama 2000, USA
