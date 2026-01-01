Menu
Mark Acheson
Mark Acheson
Mark Acheson
Mark Acheson
Date of Birth
19 September 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Horror actor
Popular Films
7.2
Hot Rod
(2007)
6.9
Brand New Cherry Flavor
(2021)
6.6
Silent Night, Deadly Night
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Musical
Mystery
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2021
2016
2008
2007
2005
2000
All
7
Films
6
TV Shows
1
Actor
7
6.6
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Horror
2025, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
6.9
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery
2021, USA
5.2
The Master Cleanse
The Master Cleanse
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
2016, Canada / USA
6.4
Barbie and the Diamond Castle
Barbie and the Diamond Castle
Animation, Family, Musical
2008, USA / Canada
7.2
Hot Rod
Hot Rod
Comedy, Action
2007, USA
Watch trailer
3.6
Alone in the Dark
Alone in the Dark
Horror, Action, Thriller
2005, Canada / Germany / USA
6.3
Reindeer Games
Reindeer Games
Thriller, Crime, Action, Drama
2000, USA
