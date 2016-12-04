Menu
Gotlib

Gotlib

Date of Birth
14 July 1934
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
4 December 2016
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Car Keys 5.2
The Car Keys (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Car Keys 5.2
The Car Keys Clefs de bagnole, Les
Comedy 2003, France
