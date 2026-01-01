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Mike Bacarella Mike Bacarella
Kinoafisha Persons Mike Bacarella

Mike Bacarella

Mike Bacarella

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Lake House 7.3
The Lake House (2006)
The Weather Man 6.9
The Weather Man (2005)
Fred Claus 6.4
Fred Claus (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Fred Claus 6.4
Fred Claus Fred Claus
Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale 2007, USA
The Lake House 7.3
The Lake House The Lake House
Romantic, Drama 2006, USA
The Weather Man 6.9
The Weather Man Weather Man
Drama 2005, USA
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