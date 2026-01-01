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About
Filmography
Mike Bacarella
Mike Bacarella
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Bacarella
Mike Bacarella
Mike Bacarella
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.3
The Lake House
(2006)
6.9
The Weather Man
(2005)
6.4
Fred Claus
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2007
2006
2005
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.4
Fred Claus
Fred Claus
Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale
2007, USA
7.3
The Lake House
The Lake House
Romantic, Drama
2006, USA
6.9
The Weather Man
Weather Man
Drama
2005, USA
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