Mark Wells
Mark Wells

Mark Wells

Mark Wells

Date of Birth
14 September 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 7.2
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)
Walking with the Enemy 6.4
Walking with the Enemy (2013)
Sahara 5.9
Sahara (2005)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Walking with the Enemy 6.4
Walking with the Enemy
Action, Romantic, History, Drama, War 2013, USA
Sahara 5.9
Sahara
Action, Comedy, Adventure 2005, Great Britain / USA / Spain / Germany
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 7.2
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Fairy Tale, Action, Family, Drama, Adventure 2005, USA
