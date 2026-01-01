Mark Wells

Menu
Date of Birth
14 September 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.2
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
(2005)
6.4
Walking with the Enemy
(2013)
5.9
Sahara
(2005)
Filmography
6.4
Walking with the Enemy
Walking with the Enemy
Action, Romantic, History, Drama, War
2013, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Sahara
Sahara
Action, Comedy, Adventure
2005, Great Britain / USA / Spain / Germany
7.2
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Fairy Tale, Action, Family, Drama, Adventure
2005, USA
Watch trailer
