Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Akira Lane
Akira Lane
Kinoafisha
Persons
Akira Lane
Akira Lane
Akira Lane
Date of Birth
9 June 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
4.1
National Lampoon's Gold Diggers
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Year
All
2003
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
4.1
National Lampoon's Gold Diggers
National Lampoon's Gold Diggers
Crime, Comedy
2003, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree