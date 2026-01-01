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About
Filmography
Liu Peiqi
Liu Peiqi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liu Peiqi
Liu Peiqi
Liu Peiqi
Date of Birth
30 November 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.6
The Story of Qiu Ju
(1992)
6.8
Police Story: Lockdown
(2013)
6.0
Together
(2002)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2013
2002
1992
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.8
Police Story: Lockdown
Police Story
Crime, Thriller, Drama, Action
2013, China
Watch trailer
6
Together
He ni zai yi qi
Drama
2002, South Korea / China
7.6
The Story of Qiu Ju
Qiu Ju da guan si
Comedy, Drama
1992, China / Hong Kong
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