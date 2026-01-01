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Liu Peiqi Liu Peiqi
Kinoafisha Persons Liu Peiqi

Liu Peiqi

Liu Peiqi

Date of Birth
30 November 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

The Story of Qiu Ju 7.6
The Story of Qiu Ju (1992)
Police Story: Lockdown 6.8
Police Story: Lockdown (2013)
Together 6.0
Together (2002)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Police Story: Lockdown 6.8
Police Story: Lockdown Police Story
Crime, Thriller, Drama, Action 2013, China
Watch trailer
Together 6
Together He ni zai yi qi
Drama 2002, South Korea / China
The Story of Qiu Ju 7.6
The Story of Qiu Ju Qiu Ju da guan si
Comedy, Drama 1992, China / Hong Kong
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