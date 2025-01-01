Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ann-Margret
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ann-Margret
Ann-Margret
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ann-Margret
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1972
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1983
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1993
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree