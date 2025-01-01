Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Konstantin Bronzit Awards

Awards and nominations of Konstantin Bronzit
Academy Awards, USA 2016 Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Animated Short Film
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2009 Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Animated Short Film
Nominee
Window to Europe 1995 Window to Europe 1995
Best Animated Film
Winner
