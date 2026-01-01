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Filmography
Michael Dempsey
Michael Dempsey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Dempsey
Michael Dempsey
Michael Dempsey
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.9
Cam
(2018)
5.2
Paparazzi
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Mystery
Thriller
Year
All
2018
2004
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.9
Cam
Cam
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2018, USA
5.3
Paparazzi
Paparazzi
Thriller, Drama
2004, USA
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