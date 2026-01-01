Menu
Malik Diouf
Malik Diouf
Malik Diouf
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Dramatic actor
5.2
Les fils du vent
Fils du vent, Les
Action, Adventure
2004, France / Great Britain / Spain
6.1
Yamakasi, les samourais des temps modernes
Yamakasi, les samourais des temps modernes
Drama, Action, Crime
2000, France
