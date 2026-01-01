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Beeban Kidron
Awards
Awards and nominations of Beeban Kidron
Beeban Kidron
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Beeban Kidron
BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Drama Series/Serial
Winner
Best Drama Series/Serial
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Drama Serial
Nominee
Best Drama Serial
Nominee
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