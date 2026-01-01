Menu
Alexander Izotov
Alexander Izotov
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero
Popular Films
3.0
Maximum Impact
(2017)
2.4
Oracle: Go Blind
(2018)
2.3
Treasure Raiders
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2018
2017
2007
2004
All
4
Films
4
Writer
2
Director
1
Producer
4
Actor
1
2.4
Oracle: Go Blind
Oracle: Go Blind
Action, Thriller
2018, Russia
3
Maximum Impact
Maximum Impact
Action, Comedy
2017, Russia / USA
Watch trailer
2.3
Treasure Raiders
Treasure Raiders
Adventure, Action, Drama
2007, Russia / USA
Watch trailer
2.2
Moscow Heat
Moscow Heat
Drama, Action
2004, Russia / USA
