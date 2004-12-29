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Liddy Holloway
Liddy Holloway
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liddy Holloway
Liddy Holloway
Liddy Holloway
Date of Birth
27 March 1947
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
29 December 2004
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.9
Without a Paddle
(2004)
Filmography
5.9
Without a Paddle
Without a Paddle
Adventure, Comedy
2004, USA
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