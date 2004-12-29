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Liddy Holloway Liddy Holloway
Kinoafisha Persons Liddy Holloway

Liddy Holloway

Liddy Holloway

Date of Birth
27 March 1947
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
29 December 2004
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Without a Paddle 5.9
Without a Paddle (2004)

Filmography

Without a Paddle 5.9
Without a Paddle Without a Paddle
Adventure, Comedy 2004, USA
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