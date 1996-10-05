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Mary Gibbs
Mary Gibbs
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Gibbs
Mary Gibbs
Mary Gibbs
Date of Birth
5 October 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.3
Monsters, Inc.
(2001)
Filmography
8.3
Monsters, Inc.
Monsters, Inc.
Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation
2001, USA
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