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Michael Constantine Michael Constantine
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Constantine

Michael Constantine

Michael Constantine

Date of Birth
22 May 1927
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
31 August 2021
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Hustler 7.9
The Hustler (1961)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 7.0
My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)
Prancer 6.4
Prancer (1989)

Filmography

Genre
Year
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 5.7
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
Comedy 2016, USA
Watch trailer
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 7
My Big Fat Greek Wedding My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Comedy, Romantic 2002, USA / Canada
The Juror 6.1
The Juror The Juror
Thriller, Drama 1996, USA
Thinner 5.8
Thinner Thinner
Horror, Thriller 1996, USA
Prancer 6.4
Prancer Prancer
Drama, Family, Fantasy 1989, Canada
Forty Days of Musa Dagh 5.1
Forty Days of Musa Dagh 40 Days of Musa Dagh
Drama, History, War 1982, USA
Peeper 5.6
Peeper Peeper
Detective, Comedy 1975, USA
The Hustler 7.9
The Hustler The Hustler
Sport, Drama 1961, USA
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