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Filmography
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Michael Constantine
Michael Constantine
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Constantine
Michael Constantine
Michael Constantine
Date of Birth
22 May 1927
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
31 August 2021
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.9
The Hustler
(1961)
7.0
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
(2002)
6.4
Prancer
(1989)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
History
Horror
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
War
Year
All
2016
2002
1996
1989
1982
1975
1961
All
8
Films
8
Actor
8
5.7
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
Comedy
2016, USA
Watch trailer
7
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Comedy, Romantic
2002, USA / Canada
6.1
The Juror
The Juror
Thriller, Drama
1996, USA
5.8
Thinner
Thinner
Horror, Thriller
1996, USA
6.4
Prancer
Prancer
Drama, Family, Fantasy
1989, Canada
5.1
Forty Days of Musa Dagh
40 Days of Musa Dagh
Drama, History, War
1982, USA
5.6
Peeper
Peeper
Detective, Comedy
1975, USA
7.9
The Hustler
The Hustler
Sport, Drama
1961, USA
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