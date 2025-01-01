Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Mark Addy Awards

Awards and nominations of Mark Addy

Mark Addy
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
