Mark Addy
BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
