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Nicole George
Nicole George
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicole George
Nicole George
Nicole George
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.9
Elephant
(2003)
Filmography
5.9
Elephant
Elephant
Drama, Thriller
2003, USA
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