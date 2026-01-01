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Nicole George Nicole George
Kinoafisha Persons Nicole George

Nicole George

Nicole George

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Elephant 5.9
Elephant (2003)

Filmography

Elephant 5.9
Elephant Elephant
Drama, Thriller 2003, USA
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