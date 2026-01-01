Menu
Alex Black
Alex Black
Date of Birth
20 April 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.3
13 Going on 30
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2004
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.3
13 Going on 30
13 Going on 30
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
2004, USA
