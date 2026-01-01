Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alex Black Alex Black
Kinoafisha Persons Alex Black

Alex Black

Alex Black

Date of Birth
20 April 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

13 Going on 30 6.3
13 Going on 30 (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
13 Going on 30 6.3
13 Going on 30 13 Going on 30
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2004, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more