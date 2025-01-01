Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Roy Scheider
Awards and nominations of Roy Scheider
Academy Awards, USA 1980
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1972
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1981
Best Actor
Nominee
