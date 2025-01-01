Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Roy Scheider Awards

Awards and nominations of Roy Scheider

Roy Scheider
Awards and nominations of Roy Scheider
Academy Awards, USA 1980 Academy Awards, USA 1980
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1972 Academy Awards, USA 1972
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980 Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1981 BAFTA Awards 1981
Best Actor
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more