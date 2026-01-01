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Natalia Nogulich Natalia Nogulich
Kinoafisha Persons Natalia Nogulich

Natalia Nogulich

Natalia Nogulich

Date of Birth
1 October 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Tales from the Crypt 7.8
Tales from the Crypt (1989)
Hot in Cleveland 7.6
Hot in Cleveland (2010)
Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote (1984)

Filmography

Scarpetta
Scarpetta
Crime, Thriller 2026, USA
All Happy Families 6.8
All Happy Families All Happy Families
Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Caretakers 5.3
Caretakers Caretakers
Detective, Thriller 2019, USA
Incarnate 6.4
Incarnate Incarnate
Thriller, Horror 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Guys with Kids 6.2
Guys with Kids
Comedy, Family 2012, USA
2 Broke Girl$ 6.8
2 Broke Girl$
Comedy 2011, USA
Hot in Cleveland 7.6
Hot in Cleveland
Comedy 2010, USA
Pizza My Heart 6
Pizza My Heart Pizza My Heart
Family, Romantic 2005, USA
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