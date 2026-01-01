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About
Filmography
Natalia Nogulich
Natalia Nogulich
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalia Nogulich
Natalia Nogulich
Natalia Nogulich
Date of Birth
1 October 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.8
Tales from the Crypt
(1989)
7.6
Hot in Cleveland
(2010)
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
(1984)
Filmography
Scarpetta
Crime, Thriller
2026, USA
6.8
All Happy Families
All Happy Families
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
Caretakers
Caretakers
Detective, Thriller
2019, USA
6.4
Incarnate
Incarnate
Thriller, Horror
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Guys with Kids
Comedy, Family
2012, USA
6.8
2 Broke Girl$
Comedy
2011, USA
7.6
Hot in Cleveland
Comedy
2010, USA
6
Pizza My Heart
Pizza My Heart
Family, Romantic
2005, USA
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