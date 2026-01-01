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Filmography
Earl Billings
Earl Billings
Kinoafisha
Persons
Earl Billings
Earl Billings
Earl Billings
Date of Birth
4 July 1945
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
(2005)
8.0
Raising Hope
(2010)
7.5
Cold Case
(2003)
Filmography
8
Raising Hope
Comedy, Family
2010, USA
7.1
Thank You for Smoking
Thank you for smoking
Comedy
2006, USA
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2005, USA
5.6
Mr. 3000
Mr 3000
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2004, USA
7.5
Cold Case
Drama, Crime
2003, USA
7
American Splendor
American Splendor
Drama, Comedy
2003, USA
6.6
Stakeout
Stakeout
Romantic, Thriller, Crime, Action, Comedy
1987, USA
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