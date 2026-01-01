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Earl Billings Earl Billings
Kinoafisha Persons Earl Billings

Earl Billings

Earl Billings

Date of Birth
4 July 1945
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

How I Met Your Mother 8.7
How I Met Your Mother (2005)
Raising Hope 8.0
Raising Hope (2010)
Cold Case 7.5
Cold Case (2003)

Filmography

Raising Hope 8
Raising Hope
Comedy, Family 2010, USA
Thank You for Smoking 7.1
Thank You for Smoking Thank you for smoking
Comedy 2006, USA
How I Met Your Mother 8.7
How I Met Your Mother
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2005, USA
Mr. 3000 5.6
Mr. 3000 Mr 3000
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2004, USA
Cold Case 7.5
Cold Case
Drama, Crime 2003, USA
American Splendor 7
American Splendor American Splendor
Drama, Comedy 2003, USA
Stakeout 6.6
Stakeout Stakeout
Romantic, Thriller, Crime, Action, Comedy 1987, USA
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