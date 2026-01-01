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Mary Faktor Mary Faktor
Kinoafisha Persons Mary Faktor

Mary Faktor

Mary Faktor

Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

American Splendor 7.0
American Splendor (2003)
Invisible Visionaries: My Journey Through Underground Cinema 0.0
Invisible Visionaries: My Journey Through Underground Cinema (2026)

Filmography

Invisible Visionaries: My Journey Through Underground Cinema
Invisible Visionaries: My Journey Through Underground Cinema Invisible Visionaries: My Journey Through Underground Cinema
Documentary 2026, USA
American Splendor 7
American Splendor American Splendor
Drama, Comedy 2003, USA
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