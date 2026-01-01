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Filmography
JP Siili
JP Siili
Kinoafisha
Persons
JP Siili
JP Siili
JP Siili
Date of Birth
17 September 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Sel8nne
(2013)
5.6
Korso
(2014)
4.9
Young Gods
(2003)
Filmography
5.6
Korso
Korso
Musical, Sport, Drama
2014, Finland
7.1
Sel8nne
Sel8nne
Sport, Biography, Documentary
2013, Finland
4.9
Young Gods
Hymypoika
Drama
2003, Finland
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