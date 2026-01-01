Yoji Tanaka

Menu
Date of Birth
8 August 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 8.8
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair (2006)
Ju-On: The Grudge 7.4
Ju-On: The Grudge (2003)
Summer Wars 7.0
Summer Wars (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Homeland 6.8
Homeland Ieji
Drama 2014, Japan
Summer Wars 7
Summer Wars Samâ uôzu
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2009, Japan
Sukiyaki Western Django 6.7
Sukiyaki Western Django Sukiyaki Western Django
Western, Action 2007, Japan
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 8.8
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Action, Crime, Thriller 2006, USA
Zebraman 6.5
Zebraman Zebraman
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2004, Japan
Last Life in the Universe 6.4
Last Life in the Universe Last Life in the Universe
Thriller, Drama 2003, Thailand / Japan
Ju-On: The Grudge 7.4
Ju-On: The Grudge Ju-on: The Grudge
Horror 2003, Japan
Adorenarin doraibu 6.9
Adorenarin doraibu Adorenarin doraibu
Comedy 1999, Japan
