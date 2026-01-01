Menu
Yoji Tanaka
Yoji Tanaka
Yoji Tanaka
Date of Birth
8 August 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.8
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
(2006)
7.4
Ju-On: The Grudge
(2003)
7.0
Summer Wars
(2009)
6.8
Homeland
Ieji
Drama
2014, Japan
7
Summer Wars
Samâ uôzu
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2009, Japan
Watch trailer
6.7
Sukiyaki Western Django
Sukiyaki Western Django
Western, Action
2007, Japan
Watch trailer
8.8
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Action, Crime, Thriller
2006, USA
6.5
Zebraman
Zebraman
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2004, Japan
6.4
Last Life in the Universe
Last Life in the Universe
Thriller, Drama
2003, Thailand / Japan
7.4
Ju-On: The Grudge
Ju-on: The Grudge
Horror
2003, Japan
Watch trailer
6.9
Adorenarin doraibu
Adorenarin doraibu
Comedy
1999, Japan
