Kinoafisha Persons Kerry Condon Awards

Awards and nominations of Kerry Condon

Kerry Condon
Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
