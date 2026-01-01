Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Gregor Jordan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gregor Jordan
Gregor Jordan
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gregor Jordan
Cannes Film Festival 1995
Best Short Film
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree