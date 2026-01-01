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Kinoafisha Persons Gregor Jordan Awards

Awards and nominations of Gregor Jordan

Gregor Jordan
Awards and nominations of Gregor Jordan
Cannes Film Festival 1995 Cannes Film Festival 1995
Best Short Film
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Nominee
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