Maruska Albertazzi Maruska Albertazzi
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sotto una buona stella 5.6
Sotto una buona stella Sotto una buona stella
Comedy 2014, Italy
A Flat for Three 6.2
A Flat for Three Posti in piedi in paradiso
Comedy, Drama 2012, Italy
Fallo! 5.4
Fallo! Fallo!
Adult, Comedy, Romantic 2003, Italy
