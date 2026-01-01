Maruska Albertazzi

Menu
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.2
A Flat for Three
(2012)
5.6
Sotto una buona stella
(2014)
5.4
Fallo!
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adult
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2014
2012
2003
All
3
Films
3
Writer
2
Actor
1
5.6
Sotto una buona stella
Sotto una buona stella
Comedy
2014, Italy
6.2
A Flat for Three
Posti in piedi in paradiso
Comedy, Drama
2012, Italy
5.4
Fallo!
Fallo!
Adult, Comedy, Romantic
2003, Italy
