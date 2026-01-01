Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Michiyo Ōkusu
Michiyo Ōkusu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michiyo Ōkusu
Michiyo Ōkusu
Michiyo Ōkusu
Date of Birth
27 February 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.5
Zatōichi
(2003)
7.3
The Little Fugitive
(1966)
Filmography
7.5
Zatōichi
Zatoichi
Action
2003, Japan
7.3
The Little Fugitive
Chiisai tôbôsha
Adventure, Family, Children's
1966, USSR / Japan
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree