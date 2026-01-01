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Michiyo Ōkusu Michiyo Ōkusu
Kinoafisha Persons Michiyo Ōkusu

Michiyo Ōkusu

Michiyo Ōkusu

Date of Birth
27 February 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Zatōichi 7.5
Zatōichi (2003)
The Little Fugitive 7.3
The Little Fugitive (1966)

Filmography

Zatōichi 7.5
Zatōichi Zatoichi
Action 2003, Japan
The Little Fugitive 7.3
The Little Fugitive Chiisai tôbôsha
Adventure, Family, Children's 1966, USSR / Japan
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