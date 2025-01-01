Menu
Awards and nominations of Freddie Prinze Jr.

Freddie Prinze Jr.
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Mr. Golden Globe
Winner
Razzie Awards 2003 Razzie Awards 2003
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
