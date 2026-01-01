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Kinoafisha
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Sergio Leone
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sergio Leone
Sergio Leone
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sergio Leone
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Direction
Nominee
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