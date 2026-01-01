Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexandre Rodrigues Alexandre Rodrigues
Kinoafisha Persons Alexandre Rodrigues

Alexandre Rodrigues

Alexandre Rodrigues

Date of Birth
21 May 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

City of God 8.2
City of God (2002)
City of God: The Fight Rages On 7.0
City of God: The Fight Rages On (2024)
E.A.S.: Esquadrão Antissequestro 5.0
E.A.S.: Esquadrão Antissequestro (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
City of God: The Fight Rages On 7
City of God: The Fight Rages On
Drama, Crime 2024, Brazil
E.A.S.: Esquadrão Antissequestro 5
E.A.S.: Esquadrão Antissequestro E.A.S.: Esquadrão Antissequestro
Action, Crime 2018, Brazil
City of God 8.2
City of God Cidade de Deus
Thriller, Crime, Drama 2002, Brazil / France
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more