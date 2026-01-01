Menu
Alexandre Rodrigues
Alexandre Rodrigues
Date of Birth
21 May 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
City of God
(2002)
7.0
City of God: The Fight Rages On
(2024)
5.0
E.A.S.: Esquadrão Antissequestro
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2018
2002
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
7
City of God: The Fight Rages On
Drama, Crime
2024, Brazil
5
E.A.S.: Esquadrão Antissequestro
E.A.S.: Esquadrão Antissequestro
Action, Crime
2018, Brazil
8.2
City of God
Cidade de Deus
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2002, Brazil / France
Watch trailer
