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Filmography
Candace Brown
Candace Brown
Kinoafisha
Persons
Candace Brown
Candace Brown
Candace Brown
Date of Birth
15 June 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.7
Torchwood
(2006)
7.3
Wizards of Waverly Place
(2007)
5.5
The Cat in the Hat
(2003)
Filmography
7.3
Wizards of Waverly Place
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2007, USA
7.7
Torchwood
Drama, Sci-Fi
2006, USA
5.5
The Cat in the Hat
The Cat in the Hat
Comedy, Family, Adventure, Fairy Tale
2003, USA
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