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Candace Brown Candace Brown
Kinoafisha Persons Candace Brown

Candace Brown

Candace Brown

Date of Birth
15 June 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Torchwood 7.7
Torchwood (2006)
Wizards of Waverly Place 7.3
Wizards of Waverly Place (2007)
The Cat in the Hat 5.5
The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Filmography

Wizards of Waverly Place 7.3
Wizards of Waverly Place
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2007, USA
Torchwood 7.7
Torchwood
Drama, Sci-Fi 2006, USA
The Cat in the Hat 5.5
The Cat in the Hat The Cat in the Hat
Comedy, Family, Adventure, Fairy Tale 2003, USA
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