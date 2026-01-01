Menu
Marco St. John
Marco St. John
Marco St. John
Date of Birth
7 May 1939
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
The Punisher
(2004)
6.8
Monster
(2003)
6.8
Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2015
2009
2007
2004
2003
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
5.4
Deadly Justice
Deadly Justice
Thriller
2024, USA
4.3
Relentless Justice
Relentless Justice
Action, Crime, Drama
2015, USA
6.8
Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans
Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans
Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
My Mom's New Boyfriend
My Mom's New Boyfriend
Thriller, Comedy, Romantic, Action
2007, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
6.9
The Punisher
The Punisher
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2004, USA / Germany
6.8
Monster
Monster
Drama, Crime
2003, Germany / USA
