Marco St. John

Marco St. John

Date of Birth
7 May 1939
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Punisher 6.9
The Punisher (2004)
Monster 6.8
Monster (2003)
Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans 6.8
Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Deadly Justice 5.4
Deadly Justice
Thriller 2024, USA
Relentless Justice 4.3
Relentless Justice
Action, Crime, Drama 2015, USA
Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans 6.8
Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans
Drama 2009, USA
My Mom's New Boyfriend 5.8
My Mom's New Boyfriend
Thriller, Comedy, Romantic, Action 2007, Germany / USA
The Punisher 6.9
The Punisher
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2004, USA / Germany
Monster 6.8
Monster
Drama, Crime 2003, Germany / USA
