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About
Filmography
Adoni Maropis
Adoni Maropis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Adoni Maropis
Adoni Maropis
Adoni Maropis
Date of Birth
20 July 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.9
Troy
(2004)
7.2
Hidalgo
(2004)
6.2
Alfie
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
History
Thriller
Western
Year
All
2004
2001
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
7.2
Hidalgo
Hidalgo
Western, Drama, Adventure, Action
2004, USA
7.9
Troy
Troy
History, Adventure
2004, USA / Malta / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.2
Alfie
Alfie
Comedy
2004, Great Britain / USA
5.8
Bad Company
Bad Company
Action, Thriller
2001, Czechia
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