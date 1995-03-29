Menu
Marc Musso
Marc Musso
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marc Musso
Marc Musso
Marc Musso
Date of Birth
29 March 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.6
21 Grams
(2003)
6.4
The Last Mimzy
(2007)
5.6
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2007
2005
2003
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.4
The Last Mimzy
The Last Mimzy
Fairy Tale, Sci-Fi, Family, Adventure, Drama
2007, USA
5.6
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D
Family, Adventure
2005, USA
7.6
21 Grams
21 Grams
Drama
2003, USA
