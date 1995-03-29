Marc Musso

Menu
Date of Birth
29 March 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

21 Grams 7.6
21 Grams (2003)
The Last Mimzy 6.4
The Last Mimzy (2007)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D 5.6
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D (2005)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Last Mimzy 6.4
The Last Mimzy The Last Mimzy
Fairy Tale, Sci-Fi, Family, Adventure, Drama 2007, USA
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D 5.6
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D
Family, Adventure 2005, USA
21 Grams 7.6
21 Grams 21 Grams
Drama 2003, USA
