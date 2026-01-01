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Albert Finney
Awards
Awards and nominations of Albert Finney
Albert Finney
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Albert Finney
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1975
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1964
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2001
Academy Fellowship
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1961
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
Best British Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1972
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1964
Best British Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1963
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1984
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
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